New Hampshire man sentenced in connection with 'violent' home invasion in York in 2019

Three other co-conspirators from New Hampshire were also previously sentenced in connection with the August 2019 incident.

PORTLAND, Maine — A New Hampshire man was sentenced in a Portland court Tuesday in connection with a violent home invasion in York, Maine in August 2019.

Derek DaPrato, 35, of Hooksett, was sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for "conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and interference with commerce by violence," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

DaPrato initially pleaded guilty on Dec. 28, 2022, according to the release.

Court records show DaPrato, as well as three other co-conspirators, met in Hooksett in August 2019 where they planned to invade a York home to rob marijuana and marijuana proceeds from the resident of the home, the release stated.

"The group traveled to the York residence where two co-conspirators, armed with handguns and wearing masks, waited in the woods for the victim to return home," the release said. "When the victim arrived, accompanied by two others, a violent physical altercation ensued. During the fight, a firearm was discharged, and a bullet struck the victim in the lower abdomen. The two co-conspirators fled."

Police arrived at the scene about 15 minutes later, and the victim was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery to remove a .45 caliber bullet from his lower abdomen, according to the release.

The three other co-conspirators have been identified as Jason Candelario, 34, Luis Carpio, 33, and Andrew Soboleski, 30, all of New Hampshire.

Candelario and Carpio were sentenced on March 27 of this year. Candelario received a sentence of 175 months, and Carpio received 120 months, the release said.

On March 17, Soboleski was sentenced to 96 months in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, York Police Department, and York County Sheriff's Office investigated this case.