DOVER, N.H. — Christopher Nash, 28, of Dover, New Hampshire has been charged with felonious sexual assault.

According to Dover police, the charge against Nash alleges he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl. The incident allegedly took place on Jan. 12, 2020, at a home on Winter Street.

Nash was arrested without incident Wednesday morning, at his home on Belknap Street in Dover. The Dover Police Department said detectives obtained a warrant charging Nash as a result of information gathered by responding patrol officers and a follow-up investigation by its Special Investigations Unit.

Nash was held on $25,000 cash bail. He will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday at Strafford County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Dover Police Department at (603) 742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at (603) 749-6000.

RELATED: Bangor man charged with possessing sexually explicit material of kids under age 12

RELATED: Maine man arrested in connection with New Hampshire woman's death

RELATED: Sandy Hook denier charged with having victim's dad's ID info