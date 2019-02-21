NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been charged with possession of a controlled drug during a traffic stop on I-95 in North Hampton, New Hampshire.

Trooper Brian Gacek says during the traffic stop Gacek found a quantity of suspected heroin, a 9-year-old female, and three other occupants in the car.

Albert J. Reynolds, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled drug and endangering the welfare of a child.

The three other occupants in the car were released and police say they are likely to face charges in the future.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact Trooper Brian Gacek at 603-679-3333.