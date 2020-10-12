New Hampshire man charged with negligent homicide in August death of Rochester man

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A Rochester, New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide after police say he was under the influence of drugs when he drove a U-Haul truck into a tree in August, killing his passenger.
Albert Crement, 62, was also charged with driving after revocation/suspension, possession of controlled drugs and transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, Rochester police said in a release.
Police say Crement did not have a valid driver's license and was under the influence of drugs the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2020, when he allegedly passed out while driving and crashed the U-Haul truck into a tree in the area of Chestnut Hill Road near Roger Allen Park in Rochester.
A passenger in the truck, Tyler Webber, 28, also of Rochester, was found in the rear non-passenger cargo area of the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
A second passenger was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.
Crement was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of his injuries.
Following his arrest Wednesday, he was taken to Strafford County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bail. He was due to be arraigned on Thursday in Strafford County Superior Court.