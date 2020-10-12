New Hampshire man charged with negligent homicide in August death of Rochester man

Police say Albert Crement of Rochester, N.H., was under the influence of drugs when he crashed a U-Haul truck, killing a man riding in the truck's cargo area.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A Rochester, New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide after police say he was under the influence of drugs when he drove a U-Haul truck into a tree in August, killing his passenger.

Albert Crement, 62, was also charged with driving after revocation/suspension, possession of controlled drugs and transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, Rochester police said in a release.

Police say Crement did not have a valid driver's license and was under the influence of drugs the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2020, when he allegedly passed out while driving and crashed the U-Haul truck into a tree in the area of Chestnut Hill Road near Roger Allen Park in Rochester.

A passenger in the truck, Tyler Webber, 28, also of Rochester, was found in the rear non-passenger cargo area of the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

Crement was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of his injuries.