New Hampshire man charged with drug trafficking after Lebanon traffic stop

LEBANON, Maine — Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, York County Deputy Cody Frazier was conducting a speed detail on Route 202 in Lebanon when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction, deputies say.

A news release from the York County Sheriff's Office stated that during the traffic stop, the male driver of the vehicle reportedly provided Frazier with a false name and was arrested for providing false information.

The operator was identified as 32-year-old Bo Rodden of Rollinsford, New Hampshire, deputies said.

Deputies said that probable cause was established to search the vehicle, and Frazier found around 109 grams of fentanyl and 161 grams of crystal meth.

"The street value of the fentanyl is approximately $15,000 and the meth, approximately $16,000," the release said. "Also seized was $1,860 in suspected drug proceeds."

Rodden was booked into the York County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs (Class A). He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday in the Springvale District Court. His bail was set at $2,500, according to the release.