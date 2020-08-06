SALEM, N.H. — A man from Salem, NH is in custody after police said he tried to hold his girlfriend's head underwater during an altercation on the Saco River on Saturday.

Jason Farrell, 40, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault.

According to the Conway Police Department, the incident happened around 5 p.m.

Officers responded to Saco Canoe Rental on Eastside Road in Conway and found Farrell sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot.

After speaking with witnesses on scene, police took Farrell into custody.

The victim, also from Salem, NH, was located further down the river and taken to Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. Police said she did not sustain any serious physical injuries due to the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone that may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Conway Police Department Investigative Services Division at 603-356-5715.

The Conway Police Department noted in its press release that Jason Farrell has an extensive criminal history in the State of New Hampshire, including a conviction for second degree murder in 2001.

