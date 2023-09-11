New Hampshire man in custody for alleged burglary, assault in Berwick

A New Hampshire man is being held at the York County Jail following an alleged aggravated assault and break-in at a home in Berwick.

BERWICK, Maine — A man from New Hampshire is being held at the York County Jail following an alleged aggravated assault and break-in at a home in Berwick.

Berwick police responded to a report about a home invasion at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday in which they described a man with whom the homeowners were reportedly familiar "banging on the doors and windows attempting to gain entry into the house," according to a news release from the Berwick Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a man crawling through a small window that led into the kitchen and were able to take him into custody.

A man who reportedly had two stab wounds was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment and was released Sunday, the release stated.

The suspect, 30-year-old Samuel Woods of Newmarket, was brought to Southern Maine Medical Center for treatment after he was injured while attempting to gain entry. He was brought to York County Jail after he was released from the hospital, according to the release.

Woods is being held on $50,000 cash bail and was scheduled for arraignment at 1 p.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident to call them at 207-698-1136 or by emailing s.shisler@berwickpd.org.



