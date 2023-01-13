New Hampshire man charged in connection with Berwick homicide

When officers arrived at the scene Thursday morning, they discovered 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick "severely injured," a release stated.

BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man has been charged after being arrested in connection with a Berwick homicide that occurred Thursday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, Berwick police officers responded to a home on Katabel Lane for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick "severely injured," the release stated.

Forest was taken to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Forest's death a homicide following an autopsy performed Friday morning, the release said.

Detectives with Maine and New Hampshire State Police collaborated with police departments in Berwick and Rochester, New Hampshire to conduct interviews after the shooting occurred Thursday morning.

"From these interviews, detectives learned that 31-year-old Daniel Lafrenier of Rochester, New Hampshire was a person of interest in this case and an attempt to locate [him] was communicated to local agencies," the release reported.

A complaint was filed to the York Police Department that a subject was forcing entry into a home on York Road, according to the release, and when police arrived at the scene they found Lafrenier trying to enter the home.

He was taken to the York Police Department, where he was interviewed and later charged with killing Forest, the release stated. Lafrenier was then taken to York County Jail where he is being held without bail. His initial court appearance was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday.