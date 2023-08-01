New Hampshire man faces charges after vehicle pursuit into Maine

The 23-year-old reportedly crashed into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser and a Rochester police cruiser.

YORK, Maine — A 23-year-old New Hampshire man faces multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit ending in York on Tuesday.

At about 12:44 p.m., New Hampshire State Police engaged in a vehicle pursuit following Travis Moseley, of Portsmouth, into Maine after he allegedly crashed into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser and a Rochester police cruiser, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

No other vehicles were reportedly damaged.

"After a short period of time Moseley was seen operating northbound on Route One in Wells where he turned around and led the Maine State Police on a vehicle pursuit southbound that later entered the Maine Turnpike," according to the release.

Troopers were able to stop the vehicle once it was traveling on the Maine Turnpike by deploying tire-deflating devices, the release said.

Moseley was reportedly brought to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

He now faces charges in Maine of eluding, driving to endanger, and criminal speed in addition to outstanding felony warrants, the release said. Additional charges are pending from other agencies.

"The Turnpike remained open with one lane shut down and the flow of traffic was affected for a minimal amount of time. York Fire and Rescue and the Maine Turnpike Authority assisted on scene," the release said.