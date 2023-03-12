New Hampshire man arrested for burglary after allegedly stealing from Wells cottage

Police arrested Matthew Audette, 48, of Wilton, New Hampshire Saturday evening. He was charged after allegedly stealing a TV and lawn equipment.

WELLS, Maine — A 48-year-old man from Wilton, New Hampshire was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary after allegedly stealing multiple items from a cottage in Wells.

Police were called to a home on Deptula Lane Saturday afternoon for a report of a burglary that allegedly happened Friday night. During the investigation, officers were told Audette stole a television, electric lawn equipment, a lawn mower, a leaf blower, and a string trimmer.

On Saturday evening, police say officers saw Audette's car and found the missing items inside. Audette admitted to stealing the items from the shed and cottage Friday, according to police.