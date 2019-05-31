FRYEBURG, Maine — A man from Chatham, N.H., is under arrest after a high-speed chase in Oxford County Thursday night.

It began in Lovell where authorities say a car took off after they tried to pull it over for speeding on Route 5. For safety reasons, they stopped chasing the car after it reached speeds near 100 mph.

The car was spotted later on Harbor Road in Fryeburg after it lost control, spun out, and hit some trees. The driver, Hunter Coburn, and his passenger ran away. They were found with minor injuries.

Coburn was arrested and faces charges including driving to endanger, operating under the influence and eluding a police officer. He's being held at the Oxford County Jail.

If you witnessed anything, please contact the Oxford County Sheriff.