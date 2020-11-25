New Hampshire man accused of hit-and-run on 63-year-old man in Dover

At the time of his arrest, police said Christopher Nash was also on bail stemming from a felonious sexual assault charge on Feb. 19, 2020.

DOVER, N.H. — Christopher Nash, 28, of Dover was arrested on Nov. 16 for allegedly hitting a man with his car and then driving away.

Nash was arrested on the charges of conduct after accident and driving after revocation or suspension. At the time of his arrest, police said Nash was also on bail stemming from a felonious sexual assault charge on Feb. 19, 2020.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, Dover police responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Arch Street for an auto accident involving a pedestrian. Officers said they met with a 63-year-old Dover resident who reported he had been struck by a beige Toyota Camry operated by a white man. The pedestrian was transported to an area emergency room where he was treated and released.

Responding officers located a beige Toyota Camry fitting the description in a driveway on Arch Street. Police had recent contact with the vehicle which lead them to an address at 41 Belknap Street, where they said they found Nash.

Police later obtained an arrest warrant charging Nash with conduct after accident, a felony, and misdemeanor level operating after revocation or suspension. Nash turned himself in on Nov. 16, at which time he was held in preventive detention pending arraignment at the Strafford County Superior Court the following day. That matter is also pending before the Strafford County Superior Court.