NH infant's death considered ‘suspicious,' police say

HUDSON, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire newborn is being investigated as suspicious, NBC 10 Boston reports.

Hudson police said they were contacted by the state Division for Children, Youth and Families on June 22 about an infant who had been admitted to a hospital in Massachusetts the night before.

The infant, who was just 15 days old, had been removed from his parents' home at an apartment on Burns Hill Road in Hudson and taken to a hospital in Massachusetts for treatment, where he died eight days later.

