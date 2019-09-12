A New Hampshire high school is working with local and state police as well as the FBI to investigate a bomb threat.

This afternoon, the Kennett High School administration made parents of a bomb threat found on a school computer. The threat was for Friday, December 13 at 1:20 p.m.

The administration said precautionary measures are being taken, including the use of bomb-sniffing dogs to clear the school facility. There will also be an increased police presence.

The school is working with state and federal forensics teams as well as the school technology department to determine which computer and classroom were used to create the threat.

Anyone with information should contact the Conway Police Department at 603-356-5715.