MAINE, USA — Maine State Police have arrested two fugitives from New Hampshire at a home in Lebanon.

Around noontime on Saturday, police responded to a house on Upper Guinea Road after receiving information from New Hampshire authorities that Crystal Lambert, 28, of Rochester, NH, was staying there.

Lambert was wanted out of NH for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Lambert also had a Maine warrant for theft out of Wells.

Troopers found Lambert in the home and she was placed in custody.

Sean Mcinnis, 42, of Rochester, NH, was also found in the home. He initially gave police a fake name.

Mcinnis was wanted out of NH for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He also had Maine warrants for illegal importation of scheduled drugs (heroin), criminal mischief, and operating with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Both subjects were brought to the York County Jail where they were held on fugitive from justice charges.

Both will appear in Springvale District Court on Tuesday.

