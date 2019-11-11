HOOKSETT, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire man is being charged with reckless driving after police say they clocked him driving 106 mph Monday morning in a 65-mph zone.

New Hampshire State Police say they pulled over Nathaniel Neroni, 32 of Hanover, N.H., Monday morning around 8:30 on 1-93 in Hooksett, N.H., after clocking him driving over 100 mph in Bow, N.H.

Neroni was driving a 2006 Saab. Police say his driving and registration were suspended.

Neroni is being charged with reckless driving, driving after suspension and driving with a suspended registration. He is scheduled to appear in Concord Circuit Court on December 19 at 8 a.m.

New Hampshire State Police say they issued 70 summons and warnings Monday morning on I-93 during the commute.

