AUGUSTA, Maine — A new development in the Shawna Gatto trial has Gatto's lawyers suggesting Gatto's fiance, Stephen Hood, is the one who caused the death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick.

Hood was Kendall's grandfather, who has a criminal record that included assault charges.

A recording of a police interview with Gatto, conducted two days after her arrest, was played for the judge. In it, Gatto tells police that one time she was giving Kendall a bath and briefly stepped out of the bathroom. Gatto says in the recording that when she returned, Kendall was slumped forward in the bathtub.

Police also asked in the recording about a large knot and bruising on Kendall's head. Gatto is heard saying Kendall must have ran into a door.

After Gatto's lawyer's cross-examination of Hood and their findings of Hood's records, the trial is expected to conclude on Monday.