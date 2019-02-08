UNITY, Maine — A New York man is charged with drug trafficking after troopers seized about 70 grams of crack and heroin in a Unity traffic stop, state police said Friday.

Tyrone Saunders, 49, of Brooklyn, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on School Street for not having a front plate, according to the agency. A trooper K-9 was called in to assist.

Troopers found nearly 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, and what is believed to be heroin, in hypodermic needles, state police said. About $1,000 in cash, prescription medication and loaded needles were also found.

Saunders was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

The vehicle's driver, Elisha Savoy, 28, of Washington, was charged with expired registration.

Further charges may be pending, police said.