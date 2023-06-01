Nearly $10K in 'significant damage' discovered at MSAD 6 elementary school

Damages included "several broken windows and damaged siding," district officials said.

LIMINGTON, Maine — District officials are asking for information after "significant damage" was discovered at an MSAD 6 elementary school Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the MSAD 6 Central Office, nearly $10,000 worth of damages were made to H.B. Emery Jr. Memorial Elementary School in Limington Sunday night, including "several broken windows and damaged siding."

Students reportedly did not miss any school time due to a quick response from facility and maintenance staff and the school's principal, Charlotte Regan.

Security camera footage may be provided by the district later on, the post stated.

District officials ask those with information concerning the incident to contact the Maine State Police at 1-800-452-4664.

