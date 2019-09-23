CASCO, Maine — Authorities are investigating after a naked man was shot in Casco, allegedly as he ran from people who had stuffed him in a trunk and stripped him naked.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Captain Don Goulet says deputies found the man around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 on Tenney Hill Road. Goulet says the man was taken at gunpoint from his home in Naples and stuffed in a trunk of a car. The man was driven to a nearby area and told to strip naked. Goulet says the man then feared for his life and took off running in the woods while bullets flew after him.

The 39-year-old Naples man was able to give a description of the car, and that vehicle was located by authorities in Windham. Four men who were in the car were arrested.

The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and is being treated for gunshot wounds. Authorities say he is in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The men arrested were:

Ajoung M. Malual, 22, of Westbrook

Mahdi B. Ali, 23, of Boston

Noh Y. Okubazghi, 20, of Boston

Samson S. Samsom, 22, of Minneapolis

The four men are being charged with trafficking drugs and authorities say additional charges are expected.

Bail has been set at $150,000 for each individual.

Cumberland County Jail