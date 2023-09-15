Suspected murder-suicide in Hiram under investigation

When officers arrived at the location, they found two people dead outside the home.

HIRAM, Maine — Police are investigating what they suspect was a murder-suicide that took place Wednesday in the town of Hiram.

Maine State Police were called to a report about a domestic disturbance on Clemons Cove shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

When officers arrived at the location, they found two people dead outside the home, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday in a news release.

Both individuals, identified as 43-year-old Stephanie Ranieri and 48-year-old Chad Adams, were transported to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death, the release stated.

Initial investigation suggests that Ranieri was killed by Adams, who then killed himself, according to the release. Police said that Adams and Ranieri were previously known to be in a relationship.

There is no threat to the public, according to police, and the case remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are resources right here in Maine that can help navigate through those thoughts and find a path to hope.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112