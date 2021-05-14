Murder charges filed in 1987 Maine cold case

Gerald Goodale was arrested and charged with the murder of Janet Brochu more than 30 years after her death.

WATERVILLE, Maine — After more than thirty years, an arrest and charge have been made in the 1987 murder of Janet Brochu of Waterville, Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a press release Friday.

According to Moss, the 20-year-old Brochu was out with friends on Christmas Eve in Waterville when she separated from the group and disappeared. In March of 1988, more than two months after disappearing, Brochu was found dead in the Pittsfield's Sebasticook River.

On Thursday, Gerald Goodale, 61, was indicted and charged by a Somerset County Grand Jury for the murder. Goodale is an inmate at Warren's Maine State Prison, serving a sentence for the 1988 murder of Geraldine Finn.

Moss said detectives met with Goodale on Friday and told him about the Brochu charges.

Goodale was part of the initial police investigation into Brochu's disappearance and murder, according to Moss, but it wasn't until new evidence led detectives to take the case to a grand jury.

"This case represents years of combined work by state, local and county investigators, prosecutors and skilled scientists who never relented in their pursuit of the truth and for justice for this victim, her family, and friends," Maine State Police Colonel John Cote said in the release.