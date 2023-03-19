Multiple police agencies respond to a shooting in Boothbay Harbor

According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a victim was taken to the hospital after being shot outside an apartment complex on Reed Road.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies, Boothbay Harbor Police officers, and the Maine State Police tactical team responded to reports of a shooting on Reed Road in Boothbay Harbor Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was sent to Maine Medical Center in Portland via LifeFlight. There is no word on his condition.

As of 10:00 P.M. Sunday, police are still on the scene, and "a suspect is believed to be contained", according to the release.

There is no other information available at this time. Officials add more details will be released when they become available.