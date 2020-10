A Tuesday night fire was reported at Econo-Storage of Maine on Union Street in Bangor. Multiple towns responded to the call as crews still work to control the fire.

BANGOR, Maine — Around 5 p.m. Tuesday night, a report of a fire was called in at Econo-Storage of Maine in Bangor. The facility has multiple storage unit buildings, fire crews were working to control the spread to just where the fire originated.

Multiple towns including Glenburn and Hermon responded to the call to assist the Bangor Fire Department.

Investigators will work to identify the cause and origin of the fire.