Mt. Ararat Middle School students dismissed for the day due to bomb threat

TOPSHAM, Maine — Mt. Ararat Middle School students were diverted to Mt. Ararat High School Monday morning before being dismissed for the day due to a bomb threat.

Topsham police and the Maine State Police Bomb Squad responded to the school, Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said in a release. Hagan said two state police K9s completed a sweep of the school and didn't locate any explosive devices.

A staff member received the threat via voicemail over the weekend, according to Hagan.

Middle school students and staff were held in the high school gym to start the day before school officials made the decision to dismiss middle school students for the day at 9:15 a.m.

O'Leary said the decision to dismiss students was made out of an abundance of caution.