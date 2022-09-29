MSAD 72 bus driver charged after confrontation with student's mother

The charges stemmed from an incident in Lovell on Wednesday, deputies said.

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A MSAD 72 bus driver was charged with assault and driving to endanger after a confrontation with a student's mother, deputies said.

A news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated Shirley Danforth, 74, of Stoneham, was charged after the incident, which took place on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly came about as a result of the bus driver confronting students over cell phone usage while riding the bus. One student sent messages to their mother, who confronted the driver at the bus stop, according to the release.

Deputies said the mother and driver "exchanged words," and when the driver started to pull away, the open bus doors struck the mother who was standing between them.

The release stated Danforth is set to appear in Bridgton District Court on Dec. 13. School officials were notified of the investigation and pending charges.