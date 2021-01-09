Police said there was a disturbance at the Harris Teeter where parents were picking up their kids.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The person accused of shooting and killing a student at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday was arrested after an hour-long search, the Forsyth County Sheriffs office said.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough identified the student who was shot to death as William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. He said Miller died from his injuries at Baptist Hospital. Kimbrough said he cried with Shannon, Miller's mother, while at the hospital.

"I don't know the grief of losing a child. I don't even know how to fathom," Kimbrough said.

Police don't know the shooter's motive.

The shooting happened around noon. Mount Tabor immediately went on lockdown as several law enforcement agencies worked to get students out of the school and reunited with their parents.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said no other students were injured, but several students witnessed traumatic moments. She said one student had a seizure as events were unfolding. Police said there is no longer a threat to Mount Tabor.

Police instructed parents to pick up their kids at an undisclosed location. Before that, parents were told to go to the Harris Teeter at the shopping center on North Peace Haven Road.

While parents were waiting at Harris Teeter, investigators said a 'disturbance' happened at that pickup location. The sheriff's office said the suspect was spotted near the store. Originally, authorities said a shooting happened after the suspect was spotted. We now know that's not the case. There was a disturbance, but no shooting.

Officers gathered parents in the Harris Teeter parking lot and gave them an undisclosed location to go pick up their kids.

Police said all other students at Mount Tabor are safe, to the relief of so many parents.

Holly Whittington has a daughter who goes to the school.

"She's OK, but yeah, she's scared," Whittington shared with WFMY News 2. "She said police came in with dogs and made them all stick their hands in the air, and they all huddled in the dark in the corner because they didn't know where the shooter was."

Several law enforcement agencies were still near the school as parents got instruction on where to pick up their children.

Police said several nearby schools were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and no other incidents have been reported at other schools. All lockdowns at area schools have been lifted.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said parents can expect a delay with the dismissal process at several schools as many school buses were sent to Mount Tabor to assist with the unfolding situation.

This is the second shooting at a school in North Carolina within the same week. Gov. Roy Cooper shared a message on Twitter, saying the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide support in the Mount Tabor investigation as needed.

Gov. Cooper's Statement on Today's School Shooting in Winston-Salem: pic.twitter.com/YtVvr2zZ12 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 1, 2021

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

5. One student is injured, all other students are safe.

6. We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Here at the Harris Teeter on Peace Haven Rd in ⁦@CityofWS⁩ where parents are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their students after a shooting at Mt Tabor High School ⁦@WFMY⁩ pic.twitter.com/YciMFfDc4D — Jaelen Gilkey (@SilkyGilkey) September 1, 2021

Parents and neighbors formed a prayer circle to pray for students and teachers after a shooting at Mt. Tabor High School @WFMY pic.twitter.com/cbcJwyb2F9 — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) September 1, 2021

The school system sent the following message to parents after the shooting:

"Good afternoon Students, Parents, and Staff. As you may be aware, we had an incident take place on the campus of Mount Tabor High School this afternoon where one student was injured in a shooting. That student is being treated at an area hospital and ALL other students and staff members are safe and in the care of law enforcement. They are being transported in stages to an area off campus. This is a large undertaking and because we are using our buses to do this, some other schools may see a delay in afternoon transportation and some students may arrive home later than normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding and again, all students and staff members at Mount Tabor are safe and being safely removed from campus."

#BREAKING: A very active scene near Mount Tabor High School as police investigate a shooting on campus. The school is on lockdown. Law enforcement says they’ve secured the area. Working to learn more pic.twitter.com/OlDR6tz9Kx — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) September 1, 2021

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

The husband of a staff member says he got a text from his wife on the Mt. Tabor HS campus. @WFMY #2WTK #schoolshooting #mttabor pic.twitter.com/yzQR3xTyj8 — TanyaRivera (@TanyaRiveraOn2) September 1, 2021

Speas is on a Community Lockdown for an incident at Mt Tabor High School. We are safe and all clear. Again, students are safe. We will dismiss as normal at 2:25. pic.twitter.com/E1zCy3tqhz — Speas Global Elem (@SpeasGlobal) September 1, 2021

