Motorcycle ride for Biddeford murder victim

WATERBORO, Maine — Sunday morning, more than 400 motorcycles participated in 'Dougie's Ride' to raise money for Douglas Michaud Jr.'s girlfriend and unborn baby after police say he was shot and killed by one of his tenants in Biddeford earlier this month.
"He was a very selfless person. He cared more about the people around him than himself," Michaud's friend, Paul Daigle said.
Family and friends of Michaud gathered together to remember him and celebrate his life.
"Family was everything and he really wanted more than anything to bring people together," his sister, Tiffany Richards said.
Police say Michaud was the owner of his Biddeford residence and was shot and killed by one of his tenants on the front porch of the building. Police charged 30-year-old Randal Hennessey with Michaud's murder.
Now friends, family, and people who didn't even know Michaud are rallying around his girlfriend, Jamie, and their unborn child, Luca.
"I think that during such a dark time you can't take away the pain of the circumstances, but if we can financially take away her stress, that's all I have to offer," event organizer Taylor Mikenas said. Mikenas said she has been friends with Jamie since childhood and just wanted to help.
Loved ones say they decided on a motorcycle ride because it's what Michaud loved. "He loved anything with a motor," Richards, Mikenas, and Daigle said with a laugh.
While this is undoubtedly a dark spot for those who knew Michaud, his loved ones say there is a bright light in all of this.
"We're very excited for Doug to live on through baby Luca and we're confident that that will happen," Richards said.
Organizers wanted to be sure Michaud was there in spirit, so his bike was the last one on the ride.