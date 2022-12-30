Mother of Edgecomb toddler found dead files protection order

The mother of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan filed a protection order against a man she described as a domestic partner.

WISCASSET, Maine — Less than a week ago, Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police were called to an Edgecomb home.

The medical examiner ruled the 3-year-old's death a homicide, but police have not yet made any arrests.

Just two days after her death, Makinzlee's mother filed a protection order against a man described in the documents as a domestic partner.

She filed this order on behalf of herself and her two older children two days after the death of her youngest.

In the order, she wrote that her partner is "verbally, mentally, and physically abusive." A judge granted her a temporary order on Monday and there is a hearing expected for next month.

Because no one has been arrested for Makinzlee's death, NEWS CENTER Maine is not naming her family members in this protection order.

This is the first of two protection orders filed since her death.

#NEW: Court documents filed today in Lincoln County show that the father of Makinzlee Handrahan’s half siblings has filed a protection from abuse order against Makinzlee’s mother after her death. I’ve redacted the names due to privacy #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/EN0wlWeUyc — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) December 29, 2022

The father of Makinzlee's two older half siblings filed an order on Thursday stating DHHS caseworkers told him his boys would be in jeopardy of going into state custody if they remain with their mother during the investigation of Makinzlee's death.