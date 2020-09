Ashley Miller was last seen at noon on Tuesday on the Tunk Lake Road in Sullivan.

SULLIVAN, Maine — Maine State Police are looking for Ashley Miller, 32, of Sullivan and her daughter Marlyn Miller, age 4.

Ashley was last seen at noon on Tuesday on the Tunk Lake Road in Sullivan. Ashley suffers from several medical conditions and her family is concerned for her and her daughter’s safety.

Ashley is not in any trouble, but the Maine State Police wants to make sure she and Marlyn are safe.