Mother arrested in Lewiston in connection with Amber Alert

Danielle Dyer, 29, was arrested Thursday by police in Lewiston and faces multiple charges.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police have arrested a mother wanted in connection with an Amber Alert for allegedly abducting her 11-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Topsham on March 19.

A spokesperson from the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine 29-year-old Danielle Dyer was arrested on Thursday by Lewiston police and taken into custody.

Police said Dyer was seen on an apartment stoop by officers who were familiar with her, and she initially attempted to provide a fake name and resisted arrest.

She faces charges of criminal restraint by a parent; refusing to submit to arrest; failing to provide the correct name, address, and date of birth; and violating conditions of release, according to police.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan told NEWS CENTER Maine no press release was issued upon the mother's arrest to minimize potentially "re-victimizing" the child.

During the evening of March 19, police activated an Amber Alert after an 11-year-old girl had allegedly been taken by her mother from DHHS custody during a supervised visit with foster care grandparents in Topsham, according to a news release from the Maine State Police.

Topsham police obtained an arrest warrant for criminal restraint by a parent and attempted to locate Dyer by tracking her cell phone.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that Dyer has substance use disorder and that she would be traveling to the Lewiston area to seek drugs," police said.

Less than 15 minutes after the Amber Alert was activated, police reportedly received a call stating Dyer had left the child with the caller at an Auburn apartment. The child was found safe shortly after.