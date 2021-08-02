More than $290K worth of drugs seized from Sanford home, says MDEA

Two Sanford residents are accused of regularly traveling out of state to purchase fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine for resale in the greater Sanford area.

SANFORD, Maine — Two Sanford residents were arrested on drug trafficking warrants Saturday after a four-month investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and the Sanford Police Department, MDEA Commander Scott Pelletier said in a release Monday.

Scott Huff, 40, and Eva Valley, 30, are charged with aggravated drug trafficking in schedule W drugs.

During the investigation, Pelletier said MDEA agents allegedly conducted several undercover purchases of fentanyl from Huff and Valley at a home they used to live in on Pearl Street in Sanford. According to Pelletier, the two would allegedly travel out of state to purchase fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine for resale in the greater Sanford area.

Pelletier said agents recently learned that Huff and Valley were no longer living at the Pearl Street home and were living and operating out of a motor home. At around 3 a.m. Saturday, Pelletier said Sanford police saw Huff and Valley in and around the motor home. According to Pelletier, the two were arrested for the MDEA warrants without incident and transported to the York County jail.

During the search, agents seized 1770 grams (3.8 pounds) of fentanyl, 188 grams of cocaine and crack, and 40 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a loaded 9mm handgun and $19,822.00 in suspected drug proceeds, according to Pelletier.

Pelletier said the estimated street value of the seized drugs is $290,000. According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the amount of fentanyl seized represents more than 3,000 individual drug doses.

Huff's bail was set at $150,000 cash, and Valley's was set at $100,000 cash. Both are scheduled to appear in York District Court this week, Pelletier said.