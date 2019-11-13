MAINE, USA — The Department of Justice is helping states across the nation, including Maine, in the fight against human trafficking.

In an announcement on Tuesday, November 12, the Department of Justice says it will award more than $100 million through the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) to combat human trafficking and help victims all over the country, including here in Maine.

In a tweet, Maine’s U.S. Attorney's office says half a million dollars will go to Portland's Preble Street “to provide minor victims of trafficking with high-quality services that are developmentally appropriate and tailored for their individual needs.”

Eighty percent of the $100 million dollars was awarded under Office for Victims of Crime grant programs. The other 20% was awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, the National Institute of Justice and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, according to the Justice Department.

“Human traffickers remain a dire threat to human rights across the globe and their actions pose a serious danger to public safety right here in our own country,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “I’m proud that these resources will help our law enforcement officers and victim service providers hold perpetrators accountable and give victims of these abominable crimes a place to turn for refuge and support.”