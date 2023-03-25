Police arrest Montville man who escaped from custody

Robert Porter, 39, escaped from police custody at the Waldo County General Hospital on Saturday, March 25, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

BELFAST, Maine — Police have arrested a Montville man after he escaped from police custody in Belfast for about eight hours Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, Sheriff Jason Trundy with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Porter, 39, was arrested on Thursday, March 23 for violating his probation. He was taken to the Waldo County Correctional Center.

Trundy said on Saturday, March 25, police took Porter to the Waldo County General Hospital for treatment for an ongoing medical issue, but at 12:45 p.m. he escaped on foot. He was seen at the Circle K store on Route 1 a few minutes after escaping from the hospital.

In an updated release the morning of Sunday, March 26, Trundy said shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, someone who lives in Belfast called the sheriff's office and told them Porter was at a home off of Swan Lake Avenue in Belfast.

Officers from the police department and sheriff's office responded and arrested Porter. Trundy said he was arrested without incident.