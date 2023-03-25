Montville man escapes from police custody in Belfast

Robert Porter, 39, escaped from police custody at the Waldo County General Hospital, said Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Jason Trundy in a news release.

BELFAST, Maine — A Monville man is on the run after escaping from police custody in Belfast Saturday afternoon.

Robert Porter, 39, escaped from police custody after he was taken to the Waldo County General Hospital for treatment for an ongoing medical issue, said Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Jason Trundy in a news release.

Porter was arrested on March 23rd for violating his probation and was taken to the Waldo County Correctional Center, per the release.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, police took Porter to the hospital for treatment, but at 12:45 p.m., he escaped on foot, according to Trundy.

Porter was last seen at the Circle K store on Route 1 a few minutes after escaping from the hospital, per the post. He was last seen wearing a green medical hospital gown top and orange jail-issued pants.

The Belfast Police Department and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information to call 207-338-2040.