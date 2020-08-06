FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding year 14-year-old Miranda Hicks.

Hicks left her house at 104 South Chatham Road in Fryeburg on foot Monday morning between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Miranda has long brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5'7" and about 130 lbs. She was wearing gray pajama pants with some color print on them, a gray t-shirt, and white and navy blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on Miranda should call Fryeburg Police at 207-935-3323 or Oxford County Dispatch 1-800-733-1421.

