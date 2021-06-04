FOUND: Roxbury teen found in New York

Mackenzie Zitoli of Roxbury was located in New York. No other details at this time.

MAINE, USA — UPDATE: According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, 16-year-old Mackenzie Zitoli of Roxbury, Maine has been located in New York.

Officials have not released any other details in the case.

ORIGINAL STORY

Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Mackenzie Zitoli from Roxbury was last seen at the Irving Circle K in Bethel at around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Police say she is possibly with 26-year-old Tyler Streeter from New York. They believe they are in a black 2008 Ford Focus with a smashed-out rear window and green rims with a New York license plate that reads KKG9112.