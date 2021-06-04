x
MISSING TEEN: 16-year-old last spotted at Bethel gas station

Mackenzie Zitoli of Roxbury might be with 26-year-old Tyler Streeter in a black 2008 Ford Focus.
Credit: Maine State Police

MAINE, USA — Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. 

16-year-old Mackenzie Zitoli from Roxbury was last seen at the Irving Circle K in Bethel at around 10 p.m. Monday night. 

Police say she is possibly with 26-year-old Tyler Streeter from New York. They believe they are in a black 2008 Ford Focus with a smashed-out rear window and green rims with a New York license plate that reads KKG9112.

If you have any information, please call the Augusta Regional Communication Center at 624-7076.

