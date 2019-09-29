ROCHESTER, N.H. — A Rochester, New Hampshire, teen sought by police after apparently running away with her 23-year-old boyfriend earlier this month was taken into custody Saturday at a Walmart in Somerset, Pennsylvania.

Rochester police said Gerard was reported missing from her home on Sept. 9 and was believed to have run away with Daniel Strong, also of Rochester.

Police issued a warrant for Strong.

Acting on a tip, Rochester police contacted police in Somerset, who found Gerard and Strong at the Walmart at about noon Saturday, Capt. Todd Pinkham of the Rochester Police Department told News Center Maine.

Strong was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice on a warrant for interference with custody, a felony if state lines are crossed and an extraditable offense.

Pinkham said Strong would appear in court within the next few days.

Gerard was also taken into custody as a runaway and will be returned to New Hampshire.

Police continue to investigate but Pinkham said he believes Gerard was with Strong willingly.

