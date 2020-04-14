The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a report of two missing juveniles from New Beginnings located at 491 Main St in Lewiston.

Charity Bell, 14, and Elliot Dowd, 15, left the emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth families together on April 8 and have yet to return. They are believed to still be in the Lewiston/Auburn area. The parents of the juveniles and the home are concerned and requested the assistance of the police in locating the teens.

If you have seen either or both of the juveniles, please call Lewiston Police Dispatch at 207-784-6421.

