Minor charged with murdering NH woman, her two kids

The arrest was announced on Thursday.
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A minor is being charged with murdering a mother, and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, NBC 10 Boston reports

The arrest was announced on Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the juvenile's name, age, or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.

Police found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney, in their Northfield residence on the morning of Aug. 3 while responding to a 911 call. Each died of a single gunshot injury, autopsies found.

