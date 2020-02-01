MILO, Maine — Milo Police and a local family are concerned about a missing man's well being.

Cevonte Johnson, 24, was last seen on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. near Pat’s Pizza on Park Street in Milo, according to Milo Police Chief Damien Pickel.

He is prescribed medications but hasn’t been taking them, according to his mother.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with vest and black cargo pants. He is 5'7" and weighs 125 pounds.

Pickel said the public is not in any danger. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office at (207) 564-3304.

