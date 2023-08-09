x
Milo man charged in death of infant son pleads guilty to manslaughter

Reginald Melvin pleaded guilty Monday in the 2021 death of his month-old son.
Credit: Adobe Stock

MILO, Maine — A Milo man charged in the death of his infant son pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday.

Reginald Melvin was accused of killing his month-old son Sylus Melvin in August 2021 and was originally charged with depraved indifference murder, according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General. 

The previous charge was reduced to manslaughter, the AG's office confirmed. 

Melvin is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday. 

According to a report from the state medical examiner’s office, Melvin’s son died from blunt force trauma on several parts of his body, fractured bones, laceration of organs, and hemorrhaging of the head and abdomen.

Credit: Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office

