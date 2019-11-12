MILO, Maine — A Milo man was arrested for killing a cat and shooting at his wife and kids while drunk on Sunday.

The Piscataquis County District Attorney’s office said 25-year-old Frank Foss has been charged with Domestic Violence Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, OUI, and Cruelty to Animals.

Officials said Frank's wife Mandy returned home on Sunday and couldn’t get into their home. Police said the woman also noticed her cat had been shot dead, so she entered the home through a window.

Frank Foss was inside, highly intoxicated, and told her to leave, pointing a gun at her in a threatening manner. The woman left with their three children in the car. Frank then shot at the car, striking a plow near the car.

The woman went to a friend's house in Medford and five minutes later they noticed Frank riding by in a car shooting as he drove by.

Foss was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail and has since made bail.

He is expected to appear in court in January.

