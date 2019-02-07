MILO, Maine — A Milo man was arrested Monday and charged with arson.

Jeffrey Stevens, 39, is accused of throwing his wife's belonging on the front law of the family's home in Milo, pouring gasoline on them and setting them on fire, Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said Tuesday.

An investigator from the state fire marshal's office took Stevens into custody Monday, and he was subsequently taken to Piscataquis County Jail.

There was minor damage to the 14 Spring St. residence, McCausland said, but clothing and personal items thrown into the pile were destroyed by fire.

Stevens was awaiting a court appearance as of Tuesday afternoon.