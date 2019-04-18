BANGOR, Maine — The trial for a Millinocket man accused of killing a 6-month-old boy wrapped up Thursday afternoon in Bangor.

Jessee Mackin, 36, took the stand Thursday in his own defense. He's charged with manslaughter in the May 2015 death of Larry Lord Jr.

During closing arguments, a state prosecutor said it was a lights-out injury and Jessee Mackin was caring for Larry alone when the injury occurred.

The defense argued that Mackin had twice left the child alone with his mother, Jamie Clark, on the day the injury happened.

The child, Larry, was the son of Anthony Lord, a criminal now serving two life sentences for a 2015 shooting rampage that left two people dead and four others hurt. His son's death, the elder Lord claims, overcame him with grief before the killings.

Mackin's fate is now in the hands of Superior Court Judge William Anderson, who said he will deliver his verdict at a later date.

The jury-waived trial began Tuesday.