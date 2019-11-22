BANGOR, Maine — A Millinocket man who was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a baby boy is set to be sentenced Friday.

Jessee Mackin was charged with the death of his girlfriend's 6-month-old son, Larry Lord, in 2015.

According to testimony, Mackin was caring for Larry when his body went "limp."

Larry was the son of Anthony Lord, who is serving two life prison sentences for a shooting rampage that killed two people and injured four others in 2015.

Though convicted of manslaughter in May of 2019, Mackin has been out on bail waiting for his sentencing.

