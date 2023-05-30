Milford man arrested, charged with attempted murder after incident in Alton

The arrest comes after a Maine State Police officer reportedly shot Djvan Carter, 45, when Carter attempted to flee during an incident in Alton Friday.

A Milford man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after being shot Friday by police during an attempt to flee the scene of an incident in Alton.

Djvan Carter, 45, was arrested Tuesday at approximately 10:45 a.m. by detectives with Major Crimes Unit-North after being released from Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

Friday morning, Maine State Police responded to an alleged assault between the driver and passenger of a vehicle in the area of 180 Argyle Rd. in Alton, a news release from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit said Friday.

Carter was "assaulting a female passenger" when law enforcement arrived, police said. Maine State Police Corporal Blaine Silk reportedly shot Carter when Carter drove at a police officer in an attempt to flee.

Carter faces charges of aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, the Tuesday release said.

He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail and is expected to first appear in court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The female passenger reportedly remains under medical care at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.