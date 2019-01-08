MILFORD, Maine — A Milford man accused of burning his ex-girlfriend's clothing in his front yard Tuesday has been arrested and charged, authorities said Thursday.

The fire was sparked early Tuesday morning at Justin Loring's home at 1081 Main Rd. in Milford, according to Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson, and included the woman's clothing, backpack and shoes.

Loring, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal mischief. He was taken to Penobscot County Jail and later released on $850 bail.

The ex-girlfriend was not at the house at the time, the spokesperson said.

This is the second such domestic incident reported this month involving the burning of clothing or personal belongings in Maine.

RELATED: Milo man accused of burning wife's belongings in front lawn