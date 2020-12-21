Two shot in Trenton, suspect arrested

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, two men were shot inside a home Sunday in Trenton. Additional arrests are likely, police say.

TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — A Milbridge man is facing attempted murder and robbery charges following a shooting in Trenton Sunday night.

police were called to the scene around 8:25 p.m.

Deputies, members of the Ellsworth Police Department, and Maine State Troopers responded and were able to secure treatment for the victims, who were ultimately transported by ambulance for treatment of their wounds.

Police say the officers were able to identify the suspected offenders, who were later tracked to a motor vehicle crash in Holden. The suspected offenders were transported via ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

At 5:20 a.m. Monday, 50-year-old Larry Smith of Milbridge was arrested upon his release from the hospital.

Smith was transported to the Hancock County Jail where he is currently being held. Pending review by the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office, Smith has been charged with attempted murder, Class A, and robbery, Class A.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and additional arrests are likely.